Piers Morgan Tears Into Pakistani Expert Who Says ISI 'Didn't Know' Osama Bin Laden Was Living Near Military Base: 'All They Had To Do Was Get A Pair Of Binoculars'

In a heated exchange with Pakistani commentator Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, British journalist Piers Morgan blasted Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence’s failure surrounding Osama bin Laden's hideout near a major military base.

What Happened: During the debate on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan called claims of Pakistan's ignorance "utterly ludicrous," referring to the fact that bin Laden was found to be living "literally a few hundred yards from one of Pakistan's main military bases."

He added, "All they had to do was get a pair of binoculars and they would have found the most wanted terrorist in the world." When Shaikh argued that intelligence failures do not equate to intentional harboring, Morgan said: "You don't dispute Osama bin Laden was living literally down the road from one of your biggest bases?" In response, Shaikh admitted to the intelligence failure.

Why It Matters: Morgan linked Pakistan's shielding of Bin Laden to India's lack of trust in its administration, saying, "That's why India has such a tension about this… they think, well look what happened with Bin Laden, it's happening again," he said.

This debate comes on the heels of a ceasefire announcement, publicly declared by President Donald Trump, between the two countries, after days of increasingly aggressive attacks across borders that led to multiple casualties, including army personnel and civilians. The ceasefire was shortly violated by Pakistan on the same day.

The hunt for Osama Bin Laden and his eventual capture and killing remain a controversial topic, 14 years on. Last year, Bill Gates spoke about the damage caused by a fake hepatitis vaccination drive used by the Obama administration to gather blood samples for DNA testing to verify links to bin Laden's family inside the compound.

"Obama later said we won't have the CIA do fake vaccination campaigns again in the future, but a lot of damage had been done," Gates said, underscoring the long-term impact on public trust in vaccines.

