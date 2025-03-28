Usha Vance Faces Cold Reception In Greenland As Locals Say 'No... Thank You,' After JD Vance Steps In

The United States’ Second Lady, Usha Vance, faced an unexpected setback as local residents in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, declined to welcome her ahead of her planned visit.

What Happened: U.S. officials struggled to find locals willing to greet the second lady ahead of her Friday visit, according to Danish television station TV2. When asked, many simply responded, "No, otherwise thank you."

A Nuuk-based travel agency that had initially agreed to host Vance later withdrew its invitation, further complicating the trip. The White House had framed the visit as an opportunity for Vance to learn about Greenland's culture, but the reception from locals—and the broader political context—has added tension to the situation.

Greenland's reluctance to engage with Usha Vance follows strained relations with the U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed interest in purchasing Greenland, a proposal overwhelmingly rejected by the island's population.

A recent poll by Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq and Danish daily Berlingske found that 85% of Greenlanders opposed joining the U.S., with only 6% in favor.

Why It Matters: Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede has been vocal about maintaining the island's autonomy, stating, "We don't want to be Danish, we don't want to be American—we want to be Greenlandic." Trump's continued rhetoric about acquiring the island, including suggestions of using military pressure, has only fueled concerns.

Amid the backlash over Vance's visit, Vice President J.D. Vance has decided to join his wife, turning the trip into a high-level U.S. delegation.

A senior White House official told CNN that Vance's decision was influenced by the growing controversy, stating, "If Danish and island leaders are getting worked up over his wife's visit, they can get worked up over him too."

