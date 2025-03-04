Trump Reportedly Halts Ukraine Military Aid, Pressures Zelenskyy To Seek Peace With Russia Amid Growing Rift

President Donald Trump directed a pause to U.S. military aid to Ukraine on Monday, pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace negotiations with Russia amid escalating tensions between the two leaders.

What Happened: The White House confirmed the aid freeze will remain until Trump determines Ukraine has demonstrated commitment to peace talks with Russia. A White House official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity described the move as “pausing and reviewing” assistance to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

The decision follows a contentious Oval Office meeting where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelenskyy over what they perceived as insufficient gratitude for the more than $180 billion in U.S. military aid provided to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Zelenskyy, particularly after the Ukrainian leader suggested Sunday that an end to the war “is still very, very far away.” Trump responded sharply on Truth Social: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!”

See Also: NBA Legend Shaq Says His Net Worth ‘Quadrupled’ Once He Took Note From Jeff Bezos And Started Investing In Things That ‘Change People’s Lives’

Why It Matters: European leaders have rallied behind Zelenskyy, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledging a £2.26 billion loan for military supplies backed by profits from frozen Russian assets. This growing divide between U.S. and European approaches to Ukraine creates uncertainty for investors in transatlantic defense partnerships.

A minerals deal that would have given the U.S. access to Ukraine’s critical minerals resources as partial repayment for aid was expected to be signed during Zelenskyy’s visit. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, has spoken with Zelenskyy’s chief of staff about reviving this economically significant agreement.

I just had a lengthy and productive one-on-one conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief-of-Staff, Andrii Yermak. We are 100% getting this train back on the tracks. This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic… — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 3, 2025

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.