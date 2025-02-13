Taiwan Mall Explosion Kills One, Injures Several — Investigation Underway

A suspected gas explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi shopping mall in Taichung, Taiwan’s Situn District killed one person and critically injured five others on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities. Emergency responders are continuing rescue efforts and investigating the cause.

The explosion, which occurred on the mall’s 12th floor at 11:33 a.m. local time, also sent at least 12 people to hospitals, reported Taipei Times.

Reports suggest a possible gas leak while a restaurant was changing a gas canister or ongoing renovations in the food court.

The Taichung Fire Bureau stated that the exact cause remains under investigation.

Police are assisting with evacuations and traffic control as officials warn motorists to avoid the area.

