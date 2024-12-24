Biden, Harris, And Pope Francis Deliver Messages Of Hope And Inclusion On Christmas Eve, Trump Promotes His New Book As 'Hottest Gift'

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and spiritual leaders marked Christmas Eve 2024 with messages of hope, peace, and inclusion, while Pope Francis conducted a significant ceremonial opening of the Holy Door, marking the beginning of Jubilee 2025.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed special recognition for military service members spending the holiday season away from their families. “Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation,” Biden wrote on social media.

Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season.



Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/BRIxLcaWmY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2024

The President later shared updates from the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking system, maintaining a lighthearted holiday tradition while also extending broader seasonal wishes for “peace and light” to the nation.

Folks, I've just received intel from the experts at @NoradSanta that Santa Claus is on his way! pic.twitter.com/AMPnaT6qtx — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2024

Vice President Harris took a community-focused approach to the holidays, hosting Washington, D.C. students at her residence. The event highlighted student-designed ornaments that Harris noted, “filled our home with holiday cheer.”

We welcomed students from across Washington, D.C. to celebrate the holidays with us. The ornaments they designed have filled our home with holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/C4p5cN1Vq4 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 24, 2024

At the Vatican, Pope Francis marked Christmas Eve with the ceremonial opening of the Holy Door, a ritual symbolizing spiritual renewal and the commencement of Jubilee 2025. “Tonight, the door of hope has opened wide to the world,” the Pope stated, emphasizing that hope remains alive even in challenging times.

Tonight, the door of hope has opened wide to the world. Tonight, God speaks to each of us and says: there is hope also for you! #Christmas #Jubilee2025 pic.twitter.com/TbFHVU9cbl — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2024

The Pontiff’s Christmas message stressed active engagement with faith rather than passive waiting. “Christian hope is not a ‘happy ending’ which we passively await, but rather, a promise, the Lord’s promise, to be welcomed here and now in our world of suffering and sighs,” he said.

Christian hope is not a "happy ending" which we passively await, but rather, a promise, the Lord's promise, to be welcomed here and now in our world of suffering and sighs. #Christmas #Jubilee2025 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2024

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk shared holiday greetings through a repost featuring the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus, in a festive scene with its “older brother.”

They grow up so fast



Merry Xmas from Optimus & his older brother, Optimus pic.twitter.com/R2oCey0WVC — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 25, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump, while not posting direct Christmas wishes, had previously promoted his new book “SAVE AMERICA” as a Christmas gift option, saying “The hottest gift is my new book,” on Dec. 15.

Christmas is coming! The hottest gift is my new book, "SAVE AMERICA." No other book captures our Movement, our Campaign, and our FUTURE. Get your copy today! https://t.co/awtik9uN8p pic.twitter.com/YdteHKrdJk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance shared a more personal moment, posting about baking family biscuits with his three-year-old child.

Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world's best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/j5agMYJXGV — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 25, 2024

These varied Christmas messages from political, spiritual, and business leaders reflect different approaches to the holiday season, ranging from traditional religious observance to family-centered celebrations and public service recognition.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.