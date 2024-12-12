Trump Gives A Nod To Market Volatility, Tells Cramer 'A Dip Can Always Happen'

President-elect Donald Trump acknowledged market volatility risks while discussing economic plans with CNBC’s Jim Cramer at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday while suggesting future cryptocurrency initiatives.

What Happened: “A dip can always happen,” Trump told Cramer during a trading floor interview, avoiding specific market predictions. He emphasized his administration’s pre-pandemic economic performance and outlined broad plans for future growth.

The conversation touched on Trump’s relationships with major tech leaders, including Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. Trump said Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos would be meeting with him next week.

Why It Matters: Trump emphasized his vision for workforce development, calling for “fantastic jobs, great salaries, and a thriving workforce,” while referencing his administration’s pre-COVID economic performance.

“We’re gonna do something great with crypto,” Trump stated, marking a shift from his previously skeptical stance on digital currencies. The former president highlighted his evolution from Washington outsider to having extensive connections, saying “I know people—so many people that they’re practically coming out of my ears!”

The interview follows Trump’s ceremonial ringing of the NYSE opening bell.

Image courtesy of the NYSE

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.