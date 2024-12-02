Israel, Hezbollah Trade Strikes In Latest Sign Of Crumbling Ceasefire

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Lebanon's Nabatieh district Monday, marking the latest episode in the region's ongoing war.

What Happened: The most recent strikes were in response to Hezbollah firing rockets near an Israeli watchtower, The Guardian reported. It was the first direct attack since a ceasefire went into effect Wednesday.

The rockets were fired at the occupied Shebaa Farms on Monday night, according to The Guardian. The attack seemed more symbolic than destructive, at least at first. The rockets landed in an open area, killing at least two people, per Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah described its move as an "initial warning defensive response" to Israel's alleged repeat offenses against the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a "strong" response after the alleged ceasefire breach on the part of Hezbollah, a militant group that has been in conflict with Israel since the early 1980s.

See Also: Macron Has Sharp Words For Netanyahu That His Country Was Created By A UN Decision

Why It Matters: Concerns are rising that the region could ditch the ceasefire entirely, Axios reports.

Over the past year, the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has resulted in significant casualties, particularly among Hezbollah fighters. More than 400 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli strikes, The Times of Israel reported in August.

The clashes have led to civilian deaths and injuries on both sides. The exact numbers vary depending on the sources and specific incidents.

Conflict In Gaza Continues: In Gaza, the death toll has passed 44,000, the Associated Press reports.

The conflict escalated after the Hamas militant group attacked Israeli civilians Oct. 7, 2023, and continues to hold many of them hostage.

Cross-border rocket attacks, airstrikes and other military actions against Gaza and neighboring Lebanon followed, heightening concerns of a broader regional war.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock