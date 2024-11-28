Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Violations Spark Tensions, IDF Strikes Southern Lebanon: Oil Prices Surge

Israel's ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah which entered into force on Wednesday appears to be unraveling after alleged violations by the Lebanese militant group prompted an Israeli military response.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a Hezbollah-linked facility in southern Lebanon was targeted in an airstrike on Thursday after suspicious activity was identified.

The site reportedly housed medium-range rockets, which were deemed a potential threat.

IDF’s Response To Alleged Breaches

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X that several suspects, some traveling in vehicles, were spotted entering multiple areas in southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement. IDF forces responded by opening fire on the group.

Adraee further stated that “terrorist activity was detected at a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, which contained medium-range rockets.” He confirmed that Israeli warplanes carried out a strike to neutralize the threat.

“The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and is actively working to prevent any violations of the ceasefire agreement,” Adraee added.

He also issued a warning to residents of southern Lebanon, emphasizing that movement south of the Litani River is strictly prohibited between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time.

Separately, Avital Leibovich, director of the American Jewish Committee Israel Office, highlighted that Hezbollah operatives had entered the village of Kfarkela near the Israeli border, where they are prohibited under the agreement. In response, IDF forces fired warning shots toward the group.

Markets React To Renewed Middle East Tensions

Commodities showed reactions following the latest headlines in Middle East.

Oil futures rose 0.5% on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices – tracked by the United States Oil Fund USO – climbing to $68.9 a barrel, marking a potential end to a three-day losing streak.

Gold futures edged up 0.4%, continuing a strong rally. The precious metal is now eyeing its sixth consecutive positive session as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty.

