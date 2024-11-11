U.S. Central Command Confirms Strikes On Iranian-Linked Targets In Syria

U.S. Military Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces launched strikes on nine targets in two locations in Syria on Monday. The strikes targeted groups associated with Iran in response to multiple attacks on U.S. personnel and allies in the region over the past 24 hours.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces,” the U.S. military said after the most recent strikes, according to Reuters.

“Our message is clear. Attacks against U.S. and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partner and respond to reckless attacks.”

Photo: Shutterstock