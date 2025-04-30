April 30, 2025 3:07 PM 1 min read

Corpay Interests Align Well With Mastercard: Analyst

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Corpay Inc.'s CPAY stock slipped after the company announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard Inc. MA in cross-border payments.

The partnership "validates the hidden value of Corpay's B2B cross-border payments unit," according to JPMorgan.

The Partnership: Analyst Tien-tsin Huang said that the agreement has Mastercard taking an investment stake of $300 million in Corpay's cross-border business, which is an "important growth area in payments."

The Corpay Thesis: The deal will allow Mastercard's non-tier 1 banks to better compete with tier 1 banks by enabling them to provide cross-border payments to financial institutions (FIs), Huang said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

This would accelerate Corpay's cross-border revenues from the underserved FI segment, he added.

"Also, CPAY will exclusively issue Mastercard virtual cards, while CPAY will re-market Mastercard Move to its current/ prospective SME clients," the analyst wrote. The deal seems like it aligns the interests of both companies to penetrate the cross-border and business-to-business (B2B) markets, he further stated.

CPAY Price Action: Shares of Corpay had declined by 1.49% to $319.43 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CPAY Logo
CPAYCorpay Inc
$319.43-1.49%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.33
Growth
57.04
Quality
-
Value
19.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MA Logo
MAMastercard Inc
$540.870.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
FinancingTop StoriesJPMorganTien-tsin Huang
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved