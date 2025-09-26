Trump Explodes On Truth Social, Demands Microsoft Fire Ex–Biden DOJ Official Lisa Monaco: '...A Menace To US National Security'

On Friday, President Donald Trump called for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to dismiss Lisa Monaco, an executive who previously held the position of deputy attorney general under the Biden administration and is now Microsoft’s global affairs president.

Trump’s Post

The demand was made on Trump’s Truth Social account. “She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government,” Trump wrote in the post.

He added, “Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the U.S. Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties.”

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump said.

Monaco played a key role in coordinating the Justice Department's response to the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

This came a day after former FBI Director James Comey was charged with federal offenses for allegedly lying to Congress, as reported by CNBC.

Microsoft’s Government Contract Portfolio

Various U.S. government agencies rely on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and productivity software. Earlier this month, Microsoft reached an agreement to provide $3.1 billion in savings over the course of one year on cloud services for these agencies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Monaco joined Microsoft in July as the President of Global Affairs.

Recent Microsoft Policy Changes

On Thursday, Microsoft announced it would cut off cloud-based storage and AI subscriptions to a unit of the Israeli military after investigating claims that the division had developed a system to track Palestinians’ phone calls. Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump is set to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, amid broader Middle East diplomatic efforts.

