US Steel Clairton Coke Plant Rocked By Explosion: 2 Dead, 10 Injured

An explosion at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works outside Pittsburgh killed two people and sent at least 10 to area hospitals Monday, heavily damaging part of the sprawling Mon Valley facility and sending a plume of black smoke over nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

What Happened: Allegheny County authorities said the blast and ensuing fire began around 10:50–10:51 am, prompting a large multi-agency response and a brief "stay indoors" advisory that was later lifted after monitors detected no exceedances of soot or sulfur dioxide, according to a WTAE-TV report.

Zachary Buday, a construction worker near the site, told WTAE-TV, "It felt like thunder… Shook the scaffold, shook my chest, and shook the building," adding that dark smoke began rising from the mill. One worker was pulled alive from the rubble hours after the blast. Officials later confirmed two fatalities as search-and-rescue operations concluded.

U.S. Steel executives offered few details about the cause. Chief Manufacturing Officer Scott Buckiso, speaking to the Associated Press, said the company was still determining what happened and that employees "did a great job" rescuing co-workers and shutting down gases to stabilize the site.

Chief Executive David B. Burritt pledged a thorough review, saying, "I end every meeting and every message with the words, ‘Let's get back to work safely.' That commitment has never been more important and we will honor it." The company, now part of Japan-based Nippon Steel, said it is coordinating with local and federal authorities.

Why It Matters: The Clairton complex, North America's largest coking operation, has a history of serious incidents and pollution disputes, drawing scrutiny from regulators and environmental groups. The blast comes weeks after U.S. Steel finalized a $14–$15 billion deal with Nippon Steel that added U.S. government oversight to the storied American brand.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said his administration is coordinating with local officials and that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police have offered assistance.

Rep. Summer Lee (D), whose district covers much of Allegheny County, wrote that her "heart is with the workers, especially those injured or trapped, their families, first responders, and the entire Clairton community."

