Greg Abbott Threatens To 'Eliminate' 10 Democratic Districts As Texas Prepares Redistricting Counterstrike Against California's Map Overhaul

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is signaling an aggressive escalation in the national redistricting battle, warning that the Lone Star State could eliminate as many as 10 Democratic-held congressional districts if California moves forward with a plan to reduce the number of Republican seats.

Abbott Accuses Blue States Of Longstanding Gerrymandering

In a Monday interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Abbott accused blue states of already engaging in heavy partisan map-drawing, reported The Hill.

"Look at the map of Illinois. Look at the map of California, New York, and Massachusetts … they gerrymandered a long time ago," Abbott said.

"If California tries to gerrymander, Texas has the ability to eliminate 10 Democrats in our state."

Texas GOP Redistricting Push Stalls Amid Quorum Fight

Currently, Texas holds 25 Republican seats, 12 Democratic seats, and one vacancy after the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas).

GOP lawmakers are aiming to create at least five more Republican-leaning districts, but efforts have stalled after Democrats fled the state to block a quorum.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) last week announced plans for a November special session to consider a new House map aimed at offsetting Republican gains expected from Texas. New York and Illinois are also exploring similar countermoves.

On Monday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Republicans of attempting to "cheat" in Texas's ongoing election and redistricting fight.

Her remarks came after more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state to block GOP proposals on voting rules and congressional maps. Pelosi warned that Democratic states would take defensive action if Republicans pushed through their "power grab."

The standoff could add up to five GOP U.S. House seats ahead of the 2026 elections, with Gov. Abbott threatening repeated special sessions and GOP leaders signaling enforcement measures to force Democrats' return.

Vance Says Undocumented Immigrants Inflate California's Political Clout

On Sunday, Vice President JD Vance accused California of gaining extra political power because the U.S. Census counts undocumented immigrants when allocating House seats.

Speaking on Fox News, he argued this gives California "way more House seats than it should," reducing representation for states like Ohio and Indiana.

Vance urged Republican-led states to adopt aggressive redistricting tactics to counter what he called Democrats' unfair advantage.

Vance's remarks followed Texas Republicans' push for new congressional maps that would add five pro-Trump districts, aiming to secure their narrow 219-212 House majority ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The proposal, introduced by State Rep. Todd Hunter (R-Texas) during a special session, is part of a larger national redistricting battle.

In response, on Monday, Newsom warned that if Republican-led states proceed with GOP-leaning redistricting plans, he will launch mid-decade redistricting in California, telling President Donald Trump the state "cannot stand idly by" as Texas and others move to reshape maps in the GOP's favor, as reported by Politico.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris has said she won't run for California governor in 2026, ending months of speculation and leaving a crowded Democratic field that includes Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D-Calif), former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra (D-Calif), and ex-Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif). Republicans have yet to field a major contender.

Democrats Counter Texas GOP With Bid To Flip Five Republican Seats

Texas Democrats left the state to break quorum and stall the plan, halting legislative work but exposing themselves to potential fines and arrest.

Meanwhile, California Democrats unveiled a sweeping counterproposal to flip five Republican-held districts, potentially increasing their House seats from 43 to 48 out of 52.

The plan could also fortify Democratic margins in competitive regions such as Orange County, San Diego County, and the Central Valley.

Governor Newsom endorsed the effort and promised a special election in early November to let voters decide, while adding he'd pause the initiative if Texas Republicans backed down.

Still, the proposal may face pushback from voters reluctant to undo California's shift toward independent redistricting.

