Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Secret TikTok Battles, Confesses 'I Rage-Bait' Fans Over Royal Family, Reality TV

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has a surprising online side: anonymously debating fans in TikTok comment sections over everything from reality TV to the British royal family.

Lawrence Confesses To Anonymous TikTok Comment Fights

During a playful interview with co-star Robert Pattinson to promote their new film Die My Love, Lawrence admitted, "I have a secret… I get in fights on TikTok."

Pattinson, 39, responded, "You do?" Lawrence, 35, confirmed with a laugh, "With its own fans? Well, I wouldn't say fans… I get in fights in the comments section."

From Reality TV To Royal Family Debates: Lawrence's Online Battles

Lawrence described how it began with back-and-forth arguments over Real Housewives and the Kardashians, but escalated into discussions about the British royals.

"A lot of people just did not know that the Mountbattens, that Queen Elizabeth II was married to her first cousin. It just is. That's just a fact. They are cousins," she said, though historians note that Elizabeth and Philip were actually third cousins.

Pattinson joked that Lawrence was exploring "an extremely niche part of TikTok."

She admitted she sometimes intentionally provokes reactions, telling him, "I guess I rage-bait on TikTok."

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump ‘Approved’ The Largest Meat Company In World To Be Listed On NYSE Ignoring Corruption And Bribery History, Demands Answers

Kate Gosselin's Finances And Celebrity Highlights At Monaco Grand Prix

In August, Kate Gosselin revealed on TikTok that she had no retirement savings, saying that raising her eight children and years of legal battles had drained her reality TV earnings.

Living in North Carolina, she worked long hours as a pediatric home health care nurse and used her TV income to support her children, cover college costs, and pay legal fees from her custody battle with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Earlier this year, high-profile celebrities, including Jeff Bezos and Sofia Vergara, attended the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, showcasing Formula 1's appeal among entertainment and sports figures.

McLaren's Lando Norris won his second race of the season, while stars like Patrick Dempsey, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois joined the glamorous weekend festivities.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com