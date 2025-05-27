Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Appear At Monaco Grand Prix As Formula 1 Gains Traction With Celebrities And Billionaires

High-profile celebrities, including Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and actress Sofia Vergara, attended the prestigious 2025 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, highlighting Formula 1‘s growing appeal among entertainment industry figures and wealthy investors.

What Happened: The glamorous race weekend attracted billionaires, actors and sports stars as McLaren driver Lando Norris secured his second victory of the season. Bezos, accompanied by fiancée Lauren Sánchez, was photographed wearing Ferrari team headsets while observing the competition from premium hospitality areas, reported Business Insider.

The celebrity attendance list included “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara at the Ferrari garage, “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Patrick Dempsey waving the checkered flag, Grammy winner Dua Lipa showcasing her custom Porsche, and supermodel Naomi Campbell at Tag Heuer’s yacht party.

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. posed with Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar, while Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois attended following Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad.

See Also: Trump Tariff Talks Progressing Well, Says EU Trade Commissioner — S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise After Memorial Day

Why It Matters: The high-profile attendance underscores Formula 1’s expanding commercial value. Walt Disney Co. DIS announced Tuesday a Mickey & Friends collaboration beginning in 2026, targeting F1’s 820 million global fanbase.

Formula 1’s demographic shift shows 54% of TikTok followers and 40% of Instagram followers are under 25, with over four million children aged 8-12 actively following the sport across the EU and the U.S.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock