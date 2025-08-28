Former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Star Kate Gosselin Says She Has No Retirement Savings Despite Reality TV Millions

Kate Gosselin revealed on TikTok that she has no retirement savings.

She explained that years of legal battles and the cost of raising her eight children drained much of her reality TV earnings. Now living in North Carolina, the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star works long hours as a pediatric home health care nurse to support her family.

From Television To Nursing

Gosselin rose to fame on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which aired from 2007 to 2009 and later became "Kate Plus 8," running until 2017. After stepping away from television, she returned to work as a pediatric home health care nurse in North Carolina.

In a TikTok earlier this month, she described a "very busy day" with a young patient that included medical care, outdoor play, and a birthday party.

She said that after returning home, she loaded the dishwasher before going to bed so she could wake up early for another shift the next day.

Money Lost To Legal Battles

In the TikTok comment thread, a follower asked what happened to her television earnings. Gosselin replied that much of it went toward her children and years of legal costs during her custody battle with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

"Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds, which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS. Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON," she wrote.

She added that while her children benefited from college savings, private schooling, and a home, she has no retirement account. "The lawyers got the rest of it. Reality TV doesn't pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own," she wrote on TikTok.

Looking Back On TLC Days

A fan in the same comment thread asked what she missed most from her TLC years. Gosselin replied that she often thinks about the family's home in Pennsylvania and the days when her children were small.

"At the time it felt like the days were long … but in hindsight it sped by. And I'm sad :(," she shared.

A Different Kind Of Spotlight

Gosselin lives a private life in North Carolina, where she shares her life with her two dogs and celebrates family milestones. She marked the sextuplets' 20th birthdays in May 2014 in an Instagram post, calling them her "forever babies."

More recently, she joined TikTok and offers followers glimpses of her daily routines and reflections. Her social media presence has grown, but her onscreen appearances have been limited.

After her 2019 reality series "Kate Plus Date," she told People in a 2023 interview that she briefly competed on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" — a Fox FOX FOXA)) series in which celebrities endure arduous military-style training — but exited early after suffering a neck injury during the first challenge.

Image: Shutterstock