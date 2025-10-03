Taylor Swift's New Album Screening At AMC Theaters To Reshape Cinema Norms: 'Dancing Is...Very Much Encouraged'

Taylor Swift is set to release her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” with a unique theatrical event, challenging traditional movie theater etiquette.

Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Sing And Dance At AMC Event

The album will be launched on Friday with a special theatrical event, Business Insider reported. The event, titled “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will have a limited one-weekend run in select theaters. “Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl,” is expected to be released in 110+ countries starting Oct. 3.

Despite the usual prohibition of singing and dancing during traditional showtimes, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has officially given permission for fans to do so during the special screenings. Swift herself has encouraged this behavior, saying “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

As part of her broader effort to reshape cultural norms, Swift is encouraging fans to treat movie theaters like concert halls. In doing so, she challenges long-held ideas of cinema etiquette and highlights to chains such as AMC the potential of monetizing fan culture.

Her influence extends beyond music, impacting industries such as fashion, publishing, podcasts, and now, movie theaters.

In April, Josh Gunderson, Oviedo Mall's Marketing and Events Director, home to a Regal Cinemas, expressed concern to Fox Business about the impact of this trend on the movie-going experience and the theaters’ brand.

AMC Jumps 11% On Swift Film Deal, Debt Still A Concern

Following the news of Swift’s special screening, AMC shares have surged over 11% in the past 5 days. This collaboration with Swift marks the second of its kind, following a previous concert film that grossed over $261 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Nevertheless, the company continues to face substantial debt and lease obligations, which has put it under financial strain. On October 1, AMC announced that it had cut its debt by about $40 million as part of a refinancing agreement. This move did not involve issuing new shares or using cash, which brought down the movie theater operator's total debt by $183 million, as it recovers from the pandemic slump.

Despite the Swift partnership, analysts remain cautious. The consensus price target, based on 10 analysts, is $5.21, with individual targets ranging from $2.70 to $10. Most analysts currently maintain Neutral or Sell ratings on the stock. On the other hand, bulls argue that AMC's margins are expected to rise sharply, from 7% in 2024 to 13% by 2026, backed by projected EBITDA growth of 41% in 2025 and 52% in 2026.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, AMC has a growth score of 37.38% and a momentum rating of 22.99%. Click here to see how it compares to its peers.

