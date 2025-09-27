Donald Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Nearly 90 Years After Her Disappearance

President Donald Trump has declared his intention to declassify and make public all government records pertaining to the disappearance of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, a mystery that has intrigued the world for nearly nine decades.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump announced his decision to reveal all government documents related to Amelia Earhart, her final flight, and other aspects of her life.

Trump stated, “I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

Earhart and her flight navigator, Fred Noonan, vanished on July 2, 1937, during an attempt to fly around the world. Conspiracy theories have abounded ever since her Lockheed 10-E Electra plane is thought to have crashed near Howland Island in the South Pacific.

“She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again. Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions,” Trump wrote in the post.

According to a report by New York Post, despite a comprehensive search operation by the US Navy and Coast Guard, costing $88 million in today’s currency, Earhart was never found and was legally declared dead in 1939.

Numerous theories have been suggested about her disappearance, including capture by Japanese forces and a clandestine spy mission. The decision by the Trump administration to declassify the files could provide fresh insights into these theories.

The declassification of these files could potentially resolve one of the most enduring mysteries in aviation history. Earhart’s disappearance has been a subject of speculation and conspiracy theories for decades, with no conclusive evidence to support any of the claims.

The release of these documents could finally provide definitive answers and bring closure to this long-standing enigma.

This move by the Trump administration also underscores their commitment to transparency and could set a precedent for the declassification of other historical records in the future.

