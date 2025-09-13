Mark Cuban Once Revealed His Favorite Movie Genre Is Apocalypse Chaos — He Even Digged This 'Horrible' Film

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban once revealed that he can't resist disaster movies, admitting even the worst apocalyptic blockbusters keep him entertained.

Cuban's Love For Disaster On Screen

In a 2015 interview with Patrick Bet-David on Valuetainment, Cuban was asked about his favorite movie of all time. He said he didn't have one single favorite but confessed to a surprising obsession: end-of-the-world movies.

"I'm really into like end-of-the-world movies so my wife always cracks up," Cuban said.

"Any movie that has like Independence Day … San Andreas was a horrible movie, but the whole place was falling apart … The Day After Tomorrow, I'll watch."

Why He Said Yes To Sharknado 3

Cuban explained that the sheer chaos of disaster films draws him in. "If the whole world is blowing up and LA is crumbling and there's some big old wave of water coming through New York, I'm like, that's why I did Sharknado 3, right? The end of the world," he added.

The billionaire investor and longtime Shark Tank star had a cameo in the 2015 cult hit "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!," playing the President of the U.S.

A Quirky Side To The Billionaire

Cuban's entrepreneurial journey took off at 24 when he founded MicroSolutions, a venture that embodied his belief in tireless effort and innovation.

He has often recalled the sacrifices of those years, including going seven straight years without taking a vacation to grow the company.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cuban's net worth is estimated at $8.88 billion. Much of this fortune stems from Yahoo!'s $4.8 billion acquisition of Broadcast.com in 1999, where Cuban held a 28% stake.

More recently, in November 2023, Cuban sold a controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks in a deal valuing the NBA team at $3.5 billion, though he continues to retain a 27% ownership share.

