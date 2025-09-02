Donald Trump 'A Very Good Actor,' Woody Allen Says: 'If He Would let Me Direct Him...'

President Donald Trump may be a polarizing political figure, but Woody Allen says he'd still like to direct him again, calling the former reality TV host "a very good actor" and "a pleasure to work with" on Allen's 1998 film ‘Celebrity’.

Woody Allen Heaps Praise On Actor Donald Trump

Speaking on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Allen added, "He did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business. If he would let me direct him now that he's president, I think I could do wonders."

Trump noticed and acknowledged Allen’s comments, reposting an article about it on Truth Social that shared the comments of praise.

Allen Stresses He’s ‘Not A Trumper’

Allen, who’s now 89 years old, stressed he wasn't offering a political endorsement. "I'm a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I take issue with [Trump] on 95% of the things, maybe 99%," he said. "But as an actor, he was very good. He was convincing and had a charismatic quality." He also distanced himself from MAGA branding, "I'm not a Trumper. I'm one of the few people who can say he directed Trump."

Allen told Maher he was surprised Trump pursued the presidency. "He had everything: He liked Knicks games, liked to play golf, liked to judge beauty contests. Why give it up for politics, which is nothing but headaches and critical decisions and agony?" Maher quipped that Allen might get "canceled" again for the praise, a line Allen brushed aside while keeping the focus on performance.

The director also reflected on age and mortality. "I plan on dying in the next few years," he said, noting he feels "lucky" his parents had "longevity," before adding, "But that can change overnight. Suddenly, you hit that number."

Trump's 1998 Cameo Alongside Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio

Trump's cameo in ‘Celebrity’ came long before the White House, one of several pop-culture appearances he made in the late 1990s. Trump played himself in a short scene about real estate in the movie, which starred Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bill Maher, meanwhile, back in October 2023, speculated that Trump would go on to win the 2024 Presidential election, despite the odds of being put under house arrest at the time for his legal battles.

