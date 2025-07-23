Stephen Colbert Blasts Donald Trump's Social Media Post Celebrating Late Show Cancellation, Warns 'They Made One Mistake'

Stephen Colbert opened his first "Late Show" since CBS pulled the plug by lampooning "cancel culture" and firing a profanity‑laced volley at President Donald Trump.

What Happened: "Cancel culture's gone way too far," Colbert told a chanting audience on Monday. After absorbing CBS's decision to end the top‑rated program next May, he quipped. “They killed off our show. But they made one mistake. They left me alive.”

Colbert then addressed a Truth Social post in which Trump reveled in the news, saying, "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

"How dare you, sir," Colbert snapped. "Would an untalented man be able to craft the following satirical witticism?" Leaning into a close‑up, he mouthed an expletive, which was bleeped for broadcast and added, "I don't care for him. Doesn't seem to have the skill set to be president."

CBS and parent Paramount Global have called the cancellation purely financial, pointing to shrinking late‑night ad dollars. Colbert scoffed, "How can it be financial if the show is No. 1?" Leaked figures suggest losses between $40 million and $50 million a year.

Why It Matters: Colbert also jabbed at Paramount's recent $16 million agreement to settle Trump's defamation suit over a "60 Minutes" interview, asking, "Where would Paramount have spent the other $16 million? Oh, yeah."

The line referred to reports that the payout goes toward Trump's presidential library fund. The settlement came as Paramount navigates merger chatter and seeks to avoid further legal skirmishes with Trump while preserving access to his campaign.

With Colbert promising "a final season to remember," industry analysts say the $16 million check may prove a bargain if it keeps Trump's litigation at bay and gives Paramount breathing room in a battered late‑night market.

Meanwhile, critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), say the show's demise three days after Colbert blasted the settlement raises questions about political influence.

Photo courtesy: Adam McCullough / Shutterstock.com