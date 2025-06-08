Skullcandy Launches Aviator 900 ANC: A Leap Into Premium Audio

Skullcandy has unveiled the latest addition to its Aviator franchise, the Aviator 900 ANC. This marks the company’s most high-end headphone offering to date.

The Aviator 900 ANC, retailing at $299.99, is a modern take on the original Aviator’s vintage style, incorporating advanced materials and technologies. The headphones are equipped with THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, adaptive 6-mic active noise canceling, and Personal Sound by Mimi®. The aim is to deliver an immersive and emotionally resonant listening experience.

CEO of THX Ltd, Tuyen Pham, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “THX Spatial Audio with head tracking on the new Aviator is a historic moment for both companies.” The partnership seeks to combine THX's audio technology expertise with Skullcandy’s widespread appeal.

The Aviator 900 ANC also boasts a unique style, featuring vintage-inspired hardware, suede, polished finishes, and iconic design elements. With a battery life of up to 60 hours, the headphones are designed for both durability and convenience.

Justin Regan, vice president of marketing at Skullcandy, highlighted the significance of the launch, saying, “This marks Skullcandy's bold entry into the premium headphone space.” The Aviator 900 ANC is now available for purchase on skullcandy.com and at select global retailers.

The launch of the Aviator 900 ANC signifies a strategic move by Skullcandy into the premium audio market. This product, with its advanced features and stylish design, is aimed at consumers seeking high-quality audio experiences.

The collaboration with THX Ltd further enhances the product’s appeal, combining superior audio technology with Skullcandy’s popular brand.

This launch could potentially broaden Skullcandy’s customer base and increase its market share in the competitive audio industry.