If You Invested $1,000 In Oracle Stock At IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Shares of software company Oracle Corporation ORCL hit new all-time highs on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter financial results and future guidance.

Here's a look back at how investors who bought shares during the company's IPO have done.

Oracle's Beginnings: Oracle has transformed over the past nearly 50 years and is now the 12th most valuable public company with the current stock gains.

The company was founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, later changing its name to Oracle in 1983.

Larry Ellison, who currently serves as the company's chief technology officer, was a co-founder of the company alongside Bob Miner and Ed Oates. Ellison was influenced by the business of IBM in his creation of Oracle.

Ellison served as the CEO of Oracle for 37 years before stepping down from the role in 2014. Ellison currently owns around 40% of the company.

On Wednesday, the company reported a large backlog and strength in its AI Cloud products.

With shares at record highs, here's a look back at the company's share return since it held its initial price offering (IPO).

Investing $1,000 in Oracle IPO: Oracle had its IPO on March 12, 1986, with shares offered for $15 each. Shares jumped in their debut and closed the first trading day at $20.

A $1,000 investment in Oracle at its IPO could have purchased 66.67 shares.

Over the course of 1986 to the present, Oracle shares have undergone several splits, increasing the number of shares an owner has. Splits included:

March 1987: 2-for-1

December 1987: 2-for-1

June 1989: 2-for-1

November 1993: 2-for-1

February 1995: 3-for-2

April 1996: 3-for-2

August 1997: 3-for-2

February 1999: 3-for-2

January 2000: 2-for-1

October 2000: 2-for-1

Accounting for the stock splits, an investor who invested $1,000 in the IPO would have 21,601.08 shares today.

The $1,000 investment would be worth a staggering $7,312,613.61 today.

While not all IPOs will win over the long term, the Oracle investment is an example of a well-known growing company going public and increasing revenue and earnings over the years through a series of acquisitions and existing company segments.

