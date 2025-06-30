Here's How Much Fourth Of July Cookout Could Cost In 2025

A family get-together for the Fourth of July holiday will cost less than the record-breaking averages seen in 2024, with inflation cooling slightly from 2024.

What Happened: The average cost per person to celebrate a Fourth of July cookout is $7.09, down from a record $7.12 in 2024.

The figure comes from the American Farm Bureau Federation, which conducts an annual survey to check the prices of various food items popular for the holiday. Feeding a family of 10 people will cost an estimated $70.92 in 2025, down from $71.22 in 2024.

The $71.22 figure from 2024 marked a record high since the tracking began in 2013. Costs are expected to be down 0.4% in 2025, with this year's figure still the second highest since tracking began.

Consider that the average cost for a family of 10 was $67.73 in 2023. The costs are up 4.7% over the past two years.

"Inflation and lower availability of some food items continue to keep prices stubbornly high for America's families," AFBF Associate Economist Samantha Ayoub said.

Of the food items tracked for the report, beef, potato salad and canned pork and beans saw a year-over-year increase in their prices. The cost of pork chops, chips and hamburger buns are down year-over-year for the holiday.

Why It's Important: While 2025 costs are down based on the annual survey, inflation and rising grocery costs remain a key concern for American consumers.

The report shows the price of ground beef up 4.4% year-over-year, with fewer cattle available for processing.

Canned goods such as pork and beans are up, with rising aluminum and steel costs due to tariffs impacting the prices.

The rising costs of eggs are also impacting the cost of potato salad, which is up 6.6% year-over-year.

The Farm Bureau's report comes at the same time the Consumer Price Index is up 2.2% year-over-year for overall food costs at home.

