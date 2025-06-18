Top banker Jamie Dimon is calling for a sweeping transformation of the U.S. education system, warning that schools must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce.

What Happened: The JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO, in an appearance at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Workforce Forum, emphasized the need for schools to integrate coding, cyber security and financial management into their curricula.

Dimon said that aligning educational programs with industry needs will better equip students to secure jobs in these high-demand fields.

Dimon, who is also a board member of the New York Jobs CEO Council, highlighted how some educational institutions are collaborating with the private sector to create programs that enhance job readiness.

Why It Matters: Dimon argues that businesses must take an active role in bridging the skills gap, rather than relying on government initiatives.

This approach could help mitigate the impact of technological advancements on employment and ensure a steady supply of skilled workers in critical areas.

Dimon’s sentiment comes as young graduates enter a workforce where automation and AI are rapidly displacing entry-level positions.

Chris Hyams, the CEO of popular job-search platform Indeed, recently warned that “for about two-thirds of all jobs, 50% or more of those skills are things that today’s generative AI can do reasonably well, or very well.”

Citing a study, which dissected roughly two million postings skill by skill, Hyams’ blunt takeaway is that “pretty much every job is going to change if it’s not changing already.”

