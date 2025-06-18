June 18, 2025 4:41 PM 2 min read

Jamie Dimon Sounds Alarm On Skills Gap, Calls For Overhaul Of US Education System

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Top banker Jamie Dimon is calling for a sweeping transformation of the U.S. education system, warning that schools must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce.

What Happened: The JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO, in an appearance at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Workforce Forum, emphasized the need for schools to integrate coding, cyber security and financial management into their curricula.

Dimon said that aligning educational programs with industry needs will better equip students to secure jobs in these high-demand fields.

Dimon, who is also a board member of the New York Jobs CEO Council, highlighted how some educational institutions are collaborating with the private sector to create programs that enhance job readiness.

See Also: Elon Musk Warns US Faces ‘De Facto’ Bankruptcy If $37 Trillion Debt Not Tackled, Peter Schiff Says, ‘We Are Already Bankrupt’

Why It Matters: Dimon argues that businesses must take an active role in bridging the skills gap, rather than relying on government initiatives.

This approach could help mitigate the impact of technological advancements on employment and ensure a steady supply of skilled workers in critical areas.

Dimon’s sentiment comes as young graduates enter a workforce where automation and AI are rapidly displacing entry-level positions.

Chris Hyams, the CEO of popular job-search platform Indeed, recently warned that “for about two-thirds of all jobs, 50% or more of those skills are things that today’s generative AI can do reasonably well, or very well.”

Citing a study, which dissected roughly two million postings skill by skill, Hyams’ blunt takeaway is that “pretty much every job is going to change if it’s not changing already.”

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$274.982.02%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.39
Growth
85.46
Quality
49.51
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved