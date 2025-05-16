NextNRG Posts Triple-Digit Growth In April As Smart Energy Strategy Gains Ground

NextNRG Inc. NXXT reported preliminary results for April 2025 on Friday, highlighting significant year-over-year growth in revenue and fuel delivery volumes as the company continues to expand its AI-driven energy and mobility solutions.

The Miami-based firm posted $5.82 million in revenue for the month, marking a 154% increase from April 2024. Delivered fuel volumes also rose sharply, reaching 1.78 million gallons, up 207% compared to the same period last year.

The gains reflect strong momentum from NextNRG’s expansion into Oklahoma and the growing adoption of its on-demand fueling services by national fleet operators, Globe Newswire reports.

Executive Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas credited the results to the company’s strategic execution and increasing demand for its suite of smart energy offerings. These include its Utility Operating System, AI-enabled microgrids, wireless EV charging technology, and mobile fuel delivery platform.

“We’re not just delivering fuel, we’re laying the groundwork for a cleaner energy future,” Farkas said. He added that NextNRG remains focused on scaling up while maintaining operational efficiency and building long-term value.

Price Action: NXXT shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $3.13 at the last check on Friday.

Image by fuyu liu via Shutterstock