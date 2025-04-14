Applied Digital Q3 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates Despite Strong Cloud Services Growth, Shares Slide

Applied Digital Corp APLD reported third-quarter financial results after market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Earnings: Applied Digital reported third-quarter revenue of $52.9 million, missing analyst estimates of $63.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The digital infrastructure company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of eight cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 22% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by the continued expansion of the company’s Cloud Services business, which was up 220% year-over-year. Applied Digital's Data Center Hosting business generated $35.2 million in revenue during the quarter, down 7% year-over-year.

Applied Digital reported third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, versus a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year’s quarter.

“We are confident in the progress we are making and remain committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for our investors,” said Wes Cummins, chairman and CEO of Applied Digital.

Applied Digital ended the quarter with $261.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The company had $689.1 million in total debt at quarter’s end.

Applied Digital executives will further discuss details from the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were down approximately 28% year-to-date heading into the print. The stock was down another 9.86% after-hours, trading at $4.84 at the time of publication Monday, per Benzinga Pro.

