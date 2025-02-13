JFrog Shares Jump After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, Strong Forward Guidance

JFrog, Ltd. FROG reported its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: JFrog reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $116.08 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $114.19 million and is an increase over revenue of $97.26 million from the same period last year.

“The landscapes of DevOps, DevSecOps, and MLOps are evolving rapidly, with customer demand for comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that unify and secure the software supply chain, while enabling responsible GenAI adoption. These transformative shifts contributed to our success throughout 2024,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO of JFrog.

“In 2024, JFrog achieved strong cloud expansion, accelerated Platform adoption, and growth in security, all while delivering high Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow performance. We have solidified our position as the single system of record for all types of software packages and AI models, and we remain committed to amplifying this momentum in 2025,” Haim added.

Outlook: JFrog expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $116 million to $118 million, versus the $117.37 million estimate, and EPS of between 15 cents and 17 cents, versus the 15-cent estimate.

The company sees fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $499 million to $503 million, versus the $499.62 million estimate and EPS of between 67 cents and 69 cents, versus the 66 cent estimate.

FROG Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JFrog shares are up 6.3% after hours at $40.10 Thursday.

