Fiserv Q4 Earnings: Merchant, Financial Solutions Fuel Growth, Double-Digit Outlook For 2025

Fiserv, Inc FI reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 results, with revenue increasing by 7% year-over-year to $5.25 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $4.90 billion.

The financial technology and services provider’s adjusted EPS of $2.51 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.48.

Also Read: T-Mobile Raises $2.94 Billion To Fund Stock Buybacks, Dividends, and Debt Refinancing

The adjusted EPS marked a 15% increase over last year’s period. The stock price gained after the print.

Organic revenue grew 13%, led by 23% growth in Merchant Solutions and 4% in Financial Solutions.

The adjusted operating margin increased by 180 bps Y/Y to 42.9%. Adjusted operating margin increased 150 basis points Y/Y to 39.2% in the Merchant Solutions segment and by 320 bps Y/Y to 51.7% in the Financial Solutions segment.

Chair and CEO Frank Bisignano said Fiserv’s track record of growth and consistency continued through 2024, marking its fourth year of double-digit organic revenue growth and the 39th consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth.

FY25 Outlook: Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 10%-12% and adjusted EPS outlook of $10.10-$10.30, representing growth of 15%-17% Y/Y versus the $10.20 consensus.

Fiserv stock gained over 57% in the last 12 months.

Price Action: FI stock is up 6.8% at $228.82 at the last check on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Photo: Shutterstock