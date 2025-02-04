Mattel Shares Climb After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, FY25 EPS Guidance Above Estimates

Mattel, Inc. MAT reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Mattel reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.65 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63 billion and is an increase over sales of $1.62 billion from the same period last year.

Gross billings in the North America segment increased 1% as reported and in constant currency, due to growth in Vehicles (primarily Hot Wheels) and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other (primarily Action Figures), partly offset by declines in Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (primarily Baby Gear and Power Wheels) and Dolls (primarily Barbie).

Gross billings in the International segment increased by 3% as reported, or 6% in constant currency, due to growth in Vehicles (primarily Hot Wheels) and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool, partly offset by declines in Dolls (primarily Barbie).

“2024 was a year of strong operational excellence for Mattel with topline growth in the fourth quarter. Our priorities for the year were to grow profitability, expand gross margin, and generate strong free cash flow and we achieved all three objectives, well ahead of expectations. As we progress through 2025, our 80th anniversary year, we look forward to growing both top and bottom line and continuing to successfully execute our multi-year strategy,” said Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel.

Outlook: Mattel sees fiscal 2025 earnings in a range of $1.66 to $1.72 per share and revenue up 2% to 3%.

MAT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Mattel shares are up 7.91% after-hours at $19.50 Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock