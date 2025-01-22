Kinder Morgan Stock Dips After Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Results: Details

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: Kinder Morgan reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.98 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.17 billion and was a decrease from sales of $4.03 billion from the same period last year.
“The company enjoyed another exceptional quarter, with very strong operational and financial performance. We continued to internally fund high-quality capital projects while generating cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion and $0.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF) after capital expenditures. With robust market fundamentals and a new administration committed to expediting energy infrastructure projects, the future looks bright,” said Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder.
Outlook: Kinder Morgan said it budgeted net income attributable to the company of $2.8 billion for fiscal 2025, up 8% versus 2024 and adjusted EPS of $1.27, up 10% from 2024. Kinder Morgan said it expected to declare dividends of $1.17 per share for 2025, a 2% increase from the dividends declared for 2024.
KMI Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kinder Morgan shares are down 0.55% after-hours at $30.61 Wednesday.
