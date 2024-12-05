Rubrik Stock Jumps On Strong Q3 Print: Key Details

Rubrik Inc RBRK reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Revenue: $236.2 million, versus estimates of $217.52 million

Q3 Adjusted EPS: Loss of 21 cents, versus estimates for a loss of 40 cents

Total revenue was up 43% year-over-year. The data security company said annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 38% year-over-year to $1.002 billion. Rubrik ended the quarter with 2,085 customers with $100,000 or more in subscription ARR, up 32% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations was $23.1 million and free cash flow came in at $15.6 million, up from $3.5 million in the prior year’s quarter. The company ended the quarter with $632 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“We’re incredibly proud to have surpassed $1 billion in Subscription ARR, growing 38% year-over-year. This is a significant milestone achieved in just over 10 years since the company was founded,” said Bipul Sinha, chairman, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik.

“Our strong growth at scale shows that we’re winning the cyber resilience market and we’re excited to continue to execute on this new vision to define the future of the cybersecurity industry.”

What’s Next: Rubrik expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $231.5 million to $233.5 million versus estimates of $225.07 million. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 37 cents to 41 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 41 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. ET.

RBRK Price Action: Rubrik shares were up 14.18% in after-hours, trading at $61.27 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

