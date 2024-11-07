Doximity Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Results, Shares Soar

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2024 5:46 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Doximity beats analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter.
  • Doximity expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $152 million to $153 million.

Doximity Inc DOCS shares are surging in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter.

  • Q2 Revenue: $136.83 million, versus estimates of $127.15 million
  • Q2 Adjusted EPS: 30 cents, versus estimates of 25 cents

Revenue was up 20% year-over-year. The company generated $68.3 million in operating cash flow and $66.8 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Free cash flow was up 475% year-over-year.

“Our clinical workflow tools saw record use in the second quarter with over 600,000 unique active prescribers. We’re proud to help physicians save time, so they can provide better care for their patients,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

Guidance: Doximity expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $152 million to $153 million. The company anticipates third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million to $84 million.

Doximity sees full-year revenue between $535 million and $540 million. The company expects full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $274 million to $279 million.

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were up 37.91% after hours at $59.88 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Doximity.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved