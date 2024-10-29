McDonald's Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

McDonald’s Corporation MCD will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.2 per share, up from $3.19 per share in the year-ago period. McDonald’s projects to report revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The U.S. copyright office has granted an exemption allowing third-party repairs of the frequently malfunctioning ice cream machines at McDonald's.

McDonald’s shares gained 1.4% to close at $296.79 on Monday.

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $285 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst David Tarantino downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $320 to $290 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $295 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $300 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $285 to $350 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

