BlackRock Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. BLK will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 11.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $10.38 per share, down from $10.91 per share in the year-ago period. BlackRock projects to report revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 1, BlackRock said it completed the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners.

BlackRock shares fell 0.1% to close at $955.59 on Thursday.

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $960 to $1,077 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,000 to $1,070 on Oct. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Banjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $990 to $1,010 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $945 to $995 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $960 to $1,040 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

