Acuity Brands Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share, up from $3.97 per share in the year-ago period. Acuity Brands projects to report revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.01 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 26, Acuity Brands' board declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

Acuity Brands shares gained 0.1% to close at $270.00 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $260 to $289 on Sept. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $286 to $280 on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $250 to $315 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Considering buying AYI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: