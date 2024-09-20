AutoZone Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AutoZone, Inc. AZO will release earnings results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2024, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $53.69 per share, up from $46.46 per share in the year-ago period. AutoZone is projected to post quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, compared to $5.69 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 19, AutoZone’s board approved an additional $1.5 billion share repurchase.

AutoZone shares fell 1.1% to close at $3,040.09 on Thursday.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $3,200 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $3,278 to $3,275 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brain Nagel maintained a Perform rating with a price target of $2,600 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Matthew McClintock maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $3,100 to $3,024 on May 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and decreased the price target from $3,465 to $3,340 on May 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

