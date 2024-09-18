Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Endava Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Endava plc DAVA will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Analysts expect the UK-based company to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share, down from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. Endava is projected to post revenue of $256.75 million, compared to $237.01 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 23, Endava posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of £0.22 per share on sales of £174.365 million.

Endava shares fell 8% to close at $29.40 on Tuesday.

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $46 to $42 on May 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $42 on May 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $65 to $50 on May 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $49 to $43 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $40 on April 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

