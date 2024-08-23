These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Peloton Interactive After Q2 Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Thursday.

The company's quarterly losses dropped to $30.5 million from $241.1 million compared to the same period last year while its sales rose to $643.6 million, up from $642.1 million a year earlier and exceeding analyst expectations of $630.48 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Peloton Interactive shares climbed 35.4% to close at $4.55 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Peloton Interactive following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded Peloton Interactive from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained Peloton Interactive with a Hold and raised the price target from $4 to $5.

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge maintained Peloton Interactive with a Hold and raised the price target from $3 to $4.

