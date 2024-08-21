Chinese Luxury EV Company Zeekr Clocks 100% Growth in Q2 Deliveries, Margin Boost Amid Domestic Price War, Tariffs

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding (NYSE: ZK) reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of 20.04 billion Chinese Yuan ($2.76 billion), representing an increase of 58.4% year-on-year, quashing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.60 billion.
The premium electric vehicle company’s adjusted net loss per ADS of $0.75 beat the analyst consensus loss estimate of $1.40.
Total vehicle deliveries were 54,811 units for the second quarter of 2024, up 100% year over year and a 66% increase quarter-over-quarter.
In July 2024, the company delivered 15,655 vehicles, up 30% year over year.
Vehicle sales were 13.44 billion Chinese Yuan ($1.85 billion) for the quarter, representing an increase of 59.0% year over year due to the increased sales volume of ZEEKR vehicles. Vehicle sales increased 64.4% versus the first quarter of 2024.
The vehicle margin was 14.2% for the quarter, up from 13.6% year over year, primarily due to procurement savings.
Revenues from sales of batteries and other components were 5.3 billion Chinese Yuan ($729.2 million) for the quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36.1%, mainly attributable to the increasing sales volume of battery packs and electric drives.
Revenues from research and development services and other services were 1.30 billion Chinese Yuan ($179.2 million) for the quarter, representing an increase of 326.8% year over year.
The gross margin climbed to 17.2% for the quarter, up from 12.3% Y/Y, attributable to increased margins on batteries and other components.
The company held 8.05 billion Chinese Yuan ($1.11 billion) in cash and equivalents as of June-end.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock plunged over 46% in the last 12 months as the Chinese EV industry grappled with a domestic price war and international protectionist tariffs.
Price Action: ZK stock traded higher by 8.41% at $16.50 premarket at the last check Wednesday.
Image Credits – Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.