Lowe's Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share, down from $4.56 per share in the year-ago period. Lowe's projects to report quarterly revenue of $23.91 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 14, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Lowe’s Companies with a Market Perform rating and maintained a price target of $230.

Lowe's shares rose 0.9% to close at $243.21 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $230 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $268 to $272 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $250 to $225 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $270 to $240 on May 22. This analyst gas an accuracy rate of 80%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $271 to $265 on May 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

