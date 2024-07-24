Fintech Firm Fiserv's Q2 Earnings: Revenue Surge Beats Expectations, Hikes Annual Outlook

Fiserv, Inc FI reported fiscal second-quarter results, with revenue increasing by 7% year-over-year to $5.11 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $4.79 billion.
Adjusted EPS of $2.13 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.10.
The adjusted EPS marked an 18% increase over $1.81 from last year’s period. The stock price gained after the print.
Organic revenue grew 18%, led by 28% growth in Merchant Solutions and 8% in Financial Solutions.
The adjusted operating margin increased by 160 bps Y/Y to 38.4%. Adjusted operating margin increased 290 basis points Y/Y to 36.6% in the Merchant Solutions segment and was flat at 45.9% in the Financial Solutions segment.
Chair and CEO Frank Bisignano said, “Fiserv’s integrated solutions, deep client relationships, and strategic positioning continue to drive our industry leadership.”
FY24 Outlook: Fiserv reiterated organic revenue growth of 15%-17% and raised adjusted EPS outlook to $8.65 – $8.80 (prior $8.60 – $8.75), representing growth of 15%-17% Y/Y versus the $8.71 consensus.
Fiserv stock gained over 21% in the last 12 months.
Price Action: FI shares were up 2.34% at $160.90 at the last check on Wednesday.
