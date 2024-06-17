US Stocks Mixed; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.34% to 38,456.60 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 17,707.96. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.12% to 5,425.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, industrials shares fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to -6 in June versus a reading of -15.6 in May and coming in better than market expectations of -12.50.

Equities Trading UP

