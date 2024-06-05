Lululemon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is set to release first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share, up from $2.28 per share in the year-ago period. Lululemon is expected to post revenue of $2.20 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Lululemon Athletica announced an updated operational structure following the resignation of its chief product officer. The company announced that chief product officer Sun Choe has resigned from his role and will depart the company later this month to pursue other opportunities.

Lululemon shares rose 0.1% to close at $306.78 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $515 to $437 on May 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

