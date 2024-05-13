Paysafe Stock Climbs On Q1 Results: Here's Why

Paysafe Ltd PSFE reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a look at the highlights.
The Details: Paysafe reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, beating the 10 cent analyst consensus estimate.
Quarterly sales came in at $417.7 million, reflecting a 7% growth in total payment volume and beating the $408.25 million estimate.
Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 11%, reflecting double-digit growth in e-commerce as well as growth from small and medium-sized businesses driven by initiatives to expand sales capabilities and optimize the portfolio.
Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 5% as reported and 4% in constant currency, reflecting growth from gambling merchants as well as ongoing initiatives related to product and consumer engagement.
“We are off to a great start this year, delivering 8% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, reinforcing that our strategic initiatives and associated investments are driving momentum in the business and setting us up for long-term success. We remain confident in our financial outlook for this year, which reflects stronger underlying revenue performance, anchored by improved operational execution,” Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, said.
Outlook: Paysafe reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of between $1.688 billion and $1.712 billion, versus the $1.7 billion analyst consensus estimate.
PSFE Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Paysafe shares are up 7.21% after-hours at $16.80 at the time of publication Monday.
Related News: GameStop Leads Roaring Rally: What’s Going On With Meme Stocks?
Photo: Buffik from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.