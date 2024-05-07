Sempra Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Sempra SRE is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 7, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Diego, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share, down from $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. Sempra is projected to report quarterly revenue of $5.58 billion, compared to $6.56 billion a year-earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 27, Sempra Energy posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Sempra shares fell 0.3% to close at $72.71 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $75 on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $77 to $79 on March 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $82 on March 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $83 to $79 on Jan. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker upgraded the stock from Market Perfrom to Outperform and increased the price target from $76 to $84 on Jan. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

