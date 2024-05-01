Mastercard Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Mastercard Incorporated MA is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 1, 2024.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share, up from $2.8 per share in the year-ago period. Mastercard is projected to report quarterly revenue of $5.92 billion, up from $5.75 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Mastercard, last month, unveiled a strategic realignment of its teams to focus on Core Payments, Commercial and new Payment Flows, and Services.

Mastercard shares fell 1.3% to close at $451.20 on Tuesday.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $525 to $545 on April 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

