Phillips 66 Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Phillips 66 PSX is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on April 26, 2024.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share, down from $4.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. Phillips 66 is projected to report quarterly revenue of $33.08 billion, compared to $35.09 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 3, Phillips 66 announced an increase in quarterly dividend from $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

Phillips 66 shares fell 0.4% to close at $157.24 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $139 to $155 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $179 to $191 on April 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $169 to $187 on April 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst John Royall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $149 to $167 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $152 to $174 on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

