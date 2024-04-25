Honeywell Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Honeywell International Inc. HON is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 25, 2024.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share, up from $2.07 per share in the year-ago period. Honeywell is projected to report quarterly revenue of $9.03 billion, up from $8.52 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Last month, Honeywell disclosed the intention to acquire all outstanding shares of Civitanavi Systems S.p.A.

Honeywell shares fell 0.7% to close at $194.79 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst Chris Snyder maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $185 to $180 on July 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $213 to $219 on May 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

