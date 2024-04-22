Brown & Brown Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is set to release earnings results for its first quarter after the closing bell on April 22, 2024.

Analysts expect the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share, up from 84 cents per share in the year-ago period. Brown & Brown is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Brown & Brown recently acquired the assets of CHAPP and Citrus Insurance.

Brown & Brown shares rose 1.3% to close at $82.17 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $89 to $94 on April 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $81 to $84 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80 on April 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters reiterated an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $95 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $85 to $92 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

